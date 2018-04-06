UC San Diego Health Defines Head and Neck Cancer, Risks and Treatments

Newswise — Nearly 50,000 new cases of head and neck cancers were diagnosed in 2017. The incidence of this disease has been slowly rising over the past decade. For head and neck cancer awareness week April 8-15, Joseph Califano, MD, director of the head and neck cancer center at UC San Diego Health defines head and neck cancer and treatment options. Ezra Cohen, MD, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health oncologist, explains risk factors including smoking and HPV, as well as screening and prevention.