 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

UC San Diego Health Defines Head and Neck Cancer, Risks and Treatments

Article ID: 692386

Released: 6-Apr-2018 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California San Diego Health

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Healthcare, Blood Disorders, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, HPV, Smoking

    • Newswise — Nearly 50,000 new cases of head and neck cancers were diagnosed in 2017. The incidence of this disease has been slowly rising over the past decade. For head and neck cancer awareness week April 8-15, Joseph Califano, MD, director of the head and neck cancer center at UC San Diego Health defines head and neck cancer and treatment options. Ezra Cohen, MD, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health oncologist, explains risk factors including smoking and HPV, as well as screening and prevention.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!