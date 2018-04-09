Carly Fiorina Shares Her Leadership Journey at UWM Thursday, April 12

Newswise — MILWAUKEE __ Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, philanthropist and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, in the Wisconsin Room in the UWM Student Union.

Her talk, “My Leadership Journey,” is brought to the university as part of its 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series. Copies of Fiorina’s books will be available for purchase and signing after the event, including her most recent title, “Rising to the Challenge: My Leadership Journey.” This event is sponsored by the university’s College Republicans, Office of Student Involvement, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Division of Global Inclusion and Engagement Free Speech Series, and the Young America’s Foundation, with assistance from the School of Information Studies, College of Engineering and Applied Science, the Department of Political Science, and the Women in Business UWM student organization.

Fiorina’s life story is one of ceiling-shattering successes in business and politics. The only woman running in the Republican primary in 2016, she was recognized and respected for her strong performances in two debates. Before diving deep into politics, she spent six years as CEO of Hewlett-Packard. She was the first woman to lead one of Fortune magazine’s Top 20 companies, and was named one of Fortune magazine’s 50 most powerful women in business for five years. Fiorina also was named to Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women and Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2004.

In addition to business and politics, Fiorina has had wide-ranging influence through her charitable work. This includes co-founding the One Woman Initiative with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to support women in majority-Muslim countries. Fiorina’s charitable leadership also includes a tenure as chairwoman of Opportunity International, a global, Christian-based microfinance organization and her recent founding of Unlocking Potential, which supports community-based organizations through leadership and problem-solving training.

Free advance tickets are available to UWM students at the UWM Student Union information desk. Campus community members and the general public can access tickets online at the following prices: $5 for non-UWM students, $8 for faculty, staff and alumni, and $10 for the general public.

Ticket prices at the door on April 12 will be $8 for non-UWM students, $10 for faculty, staff and alumni, and $12 for the general public. UWM students can get a free ticket the night of the event while supplies last.

For more information, visit dls.uwm.edu or call (414) 229-5780.

