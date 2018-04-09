DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will exhibit and demonstrate 13 mature cybersecurity technology solutions that are ready for pilot deployment and commercialization at the RSA 2018 cybersecurity conference, April 16-19, in San Francisco.

Market-ready technology is essential to combat constantly evolving cyber-threats. To ensure the nation has strong cyber-defenses, S&T’s cybersecurity research and development (R&D) team works to find and develop technologies that can bring game-changing impacts to cybersecurity end-users across the U.S. government, private sector and international partners.

Key S&T staff and research partners will be on hand in the S&T booth—number S1839—in the South Exhibit Hall to provide insight about current R&D projects. Also, the research partners will be demonstrating the following government-funded cybersecurity technologies:

AI-Analyst —A technology to accelerate cyber-analysis workflow processes.

—A technology to accelerate cyber-analysis workflow processes. Akatosh —A tool that runs automated, real-time forensic analysis of endpoints after malware-attacks and other cybersecurity incidents.

—A tool that runs automated, real-time forensic analysis of endpoints after malware-attacks and other cybersecurity incidents. APE —An intrusion-prevention system for Android™ devices.

—An intrusion-prevention system for Android™ devices. Bastille Networks —A solution that detects and localizes radio-frequency (RF) devices and identifies RF-borne threats, vulnerabilities and active attacks.

—A solution that detects and localizes radio-frequency (RF) devices and identifies RF-borne threats, vulnerabilities and active attacks. Code Dx —An automated application vulnerability management tool.

—An automated application vulnerability management tool. Mobile Endpoint Security —An app that automatically detects when a mobile device connects to a new network and runs health checks to ensure the network is behaving properly.

—An app that automatically detects when a mobile device connects to a new network and runs health checks to ensure the network is behaving properly. PEACE —A tool that protects end-point devices in an enterprise network by intercepting all new network connections and vetting them.

—A tool that protects end-point devices in an enterprise network by intercepting all new network connections and vetting them. ReCon —A system that analyzes network traffic in real time to identify and block or change privacy leaks using machine learning.

—A system that analyzes network traffic in real time to identify and block or change privacy leaks using machine learning. Red Hat Mobile Application Platform —An integrated platform that enforces end-to-end security for mobile solutions and reduces the cost of maintaining mobile security policies.

—An integrated platform that enforces end-to-end security for mobile solutions and reduces the cost of maintaining mobile security policies. SecureCAST —A cloud-based service that scores telephone calls in real-time to determine if they are authentic, spoofed and/or part of an attack such as Telephony Denial of Service.

—A cloud-based service that scores telephone calls in real-time to determine if they are authentic, spoofed and/or part of an attack such as Telephony Denial of Service. Spoofer —A tool that measures and increases the deployment of Source Address Validation across the global internet.

—A tool that measures and increases the deployment of Source Address Validation across the global internet. StreamWorks —A technology that supports continuous detection of emerging patterns on streaming data.

—A technology that supports continuous detection of emerging patterns on streaming data. Verified.Me—An identity management tool that separates log-in capabilities from attribute delivery using blockchain.

April 16-19, 2018