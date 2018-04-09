 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

In Vitro Chemical Screens; Ovary Effects of Personal Care Product Chemicals & More in April 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Article ID: 692474

Released: 9-Apr-2018 4:00 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Society of Toxicology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Toxicological Sciences, April 2018, Volume 162 Issue 2

CHANNELS
Agriculture, Chemistry, Environmental Health, Local - Virginia, Local - DC Metro, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • Society Of Toxicology, SOT, Toxicology, toxicological sciences, pbpk modeling,
  • Genetically engineered crops, acetaminophen induced liver injury, glutathione S-transferase
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Continuing the year-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Toxicological Sciences, the April 2018 issue features two new contemporary reviews offering perspectives on issues of importance to toxicology’s history and future:

    In addition, Toxicological Sciences Volume 162, Issue 2 features:

    Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad. Visit SOT online at www.toxicology.org.

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!