In Vitro Chemical Screens; Ovary Effects of Personal Care Product Chemicals & More in April 2018 Toxicological Sciences
Released: 9-Apr-2018
Newswise — Continuing the year-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Toxicological Sciences, the April 2018 issue features two new contemporary reviews offering perspectives on issues of importance to toxicology’s history and future:
- Contemporary Review: Challenges Associated With Applying Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling for Public Health Decision-Making (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Pretty Good or Pretty Bad? The Ovary and Chemicals in Personal Care Products (Free to Read)
In addition, Toxicological Sciences Volume 162, Issue 2 features:
- Editor-in-Chief Editorial: 2018 Toxicological Sciences Paper of the Year: Assessing Fibrogenesis Using 3D-Printed Liver Tissues (Free to Read)
- Forum Article: Food and Feed Safety of Genetically Engineered Food Crops (Free to Read)
- Editor’s Highlight: Screening the ToxCast Phase 1 Chemical Library for Inhibition of Deiodinase Type 1 Activity
- Editor’s Highlight: Modulation of O-GlcNAc Levels in the Liver Impacts Acetaminophen-Induced Liver Injury by Affecting Protein Adduct Formation and Glutathione Synthesis
- Editor’s Highlight: Glutathione S-Transferase Protein Expression in Different Life Stages of Zebrafish (Danio rerio) (Open Access)
- Editor’s Highlight: Comparison of Hepatic 2D Sandwich Cultures and 3D Spheroids for Long-Term Toxicity Applications: A Multicenter Study (Open Access)
