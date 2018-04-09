Five Columbia Engineering Professors Win NSF CAREER Awards

Newswise — Five Columbia Engineering professors have won the National Science Foundation’s prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) awards this year. Their work carries extraordinary transformative potential: Agostino Capponi is creating a framework to increase the resilience of global financial markets and other complex network systems, Dan Esposito is developing electocatalytic materials to propel a future of abundant solar fuels, Karen Kasza’s research on tissue mechanics could illuminate their role in birth defects and lead to the invention of new biologically inspired materials, Ioannis Kougioumtzoglou is devising a more robust and efficient modeling technique that can transcend the limitations of current stochastic engineering dynamical systems, and James Teherani is working on a class of transistors to drive ultra-low-energy electronics. The grants, each totaling $500,000 over five years, are among the most competitive given by the NSF.

“We are so pleased for our professors, whose forefront research promises to bring innovations that will benefit humanity,” says Mary Boyce, Dean of Columbia Engineering. “They join a growing cadre of NSF CAREER award winners on our faculty, whose research is addressing a wide range of challenges from sustainability to connectivity.”

Agostino Capponi, assistant professor in industrial engineering and operations research and a member of the Data Science Institute, is devising a strategic decision-making framework to address risk in complex network systems, where the performance of one participant can have destabilizing effects on the entire system—as with the 2008 financial crisis. His research will break new ground in providing a fundamental understanding of incentives that manage network vulnerabilities, mitigate systemic risk, and resolve failures when institutions cannot transparently observe the entire network structure.

Drawing on these insights, supervising authorities can fashion policies capable of accounting for reactions among financial institutions responding to shocks and failures. (Read more about Capponi’s research project.)

Daniel Esposito, assistant professor of chemical engineering, leads a research group that develops solar, catalytic, and electrochemical energy conversion technologies that convert abundant and renewable solar energy into storable “solar fuels&r

