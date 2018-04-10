Tulane University to Host Health Meets Food 2018 Culinary Medicine Conference

Newswise — NEW ORLEANS — The definitive culinary medicine conference—Health Meets Food 2018—will convene in New Orleans starting on June 14, 2018, and run through Sunday, June 17th, at the newly restored Jung Hotel.

The conference will spotlight faculty from Tulane University School of Medicine and the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine, as well as other leading medical practitioners, celebrity chefs and culinarians from around the nation.

Capping off on Sunday morning with an exciting program featuring renowned chef and restaurateur Mary Sue Milliken, author of popular cookbooks including City Cuisine, Mesa Mexicana, Cantina and Too Hot Tamales, Health Meets Food 2018 will feature multiple tracks for doctors, culinarians and members of the public interested in learning how to make food preparation and consumption as healthful as it is satisfying.

Health Meets Food 2018 has an exciting and diverse faculty that represents the nation’s most respected and innovative medical and nutritional experts as well as celebrity chefs and other culinarians dedicated to exploring and sharing the long-term benefits of healthful eating. Informational programs and cooking demonstrations and classes throughout the four-day conference transform the science of healthy eating into the fun of preparing and tasting the kind of creative and healthy food that Milliken and other professionals serve in their restaurants.

Each year medical and nutrition specialists; including family and general practitioners, internists, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered dieticians, and pharmacists; and members of the general public seeking better information about the nexus between good health and healthy eating attend what many consider the most comprehensive culinary medical program in existence.

All of Health Meets Food 2018’s sessions are designed to help attendees learn to guide their patients and clients—or themselves—to greater well-being through informed food choices that support better health. Whether attendees are medical and nutritional professionals looking to provide their patients with the most current information about managing or preventing conditions such as diabetes and cardiac disease, or community members seeking information about how to choose, prepare, and consume foods that are nutritious and tasty, Health Meets Food 2018 offers something for everyone food-lover who seeks to safeguard their health and well-being.

The Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine at Tulane University is the nation’s first dedicated teaching kitchen to be implemented at a medical school. The center provides hands-on training for medical students through culinary medicine classes in the form of electives and seminars as well as continuing education for the healthcare and foodservice industries. The Goldring Center’s culinary medicine curriculum is currently licensed and taught in medical schools, residency programs and nursing schools across the nation.

For more information about Health Meets Food 2018, a complete agenda, a faculty list, and registration information, visit healthmeetsfood.com.

