University University Hosting 10th Annual Value Investment Panel Ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting

Newswise — OMAHA, Neb. (April 10, 2018) – Creighton University’s Heider College of Business and Portfolio Practicum class will host its 10th annual Value Investing Panel discussion at 3:00 p.m. on Friday May 4, in the Harper Center Auditorium. A reception will follow the panel discussion at 5:00 p.m.

Held one day prior to the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting, the Value Investing Panel is organized and run by the Creighton Portfolio Practicum students, and is designed for students and investors interested in value investment. It is also open to members of the community who would like to hear expert panelists’ thoughts on the current state of the stock market and alternative investment strategies.

The Portfolio Practicum class is an experiential learning opportunity unique to the Heider College of Business. Students learn portfolio management techniques and augment classroom lessons on valuation skills while gaining real-world investment practice; this year’s class invested more than $7.5 million of the University’s endowment.

Register to attend the free panel here:

2018 Moderators

Robert Johnson, PhD, CFA, CAIA, currently serves as the president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services.

currently serves as the president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. John Maginn, CFA, current president of Maginn Associates and former chairman of the board of governors for the CFA Institute.

2018 Panelists

Lawrence Cunningham, JD, American scholar and author on the topics of corporate governance and investing and research professor of law at George Washington University

American scholar and author on the topics of corporate governance and investing and research professor of law at George Washington University Thomas Digenan, CFA, CPA, Head of US Intrinsic Value Equities, UBS Asset Management

Head of US Intrinsic Value Equities, UBS Asset Management Douglas Jackman, MBA, CFA, Executive Vice President at Thomas White International, Lt., Chairman of the board of directors of CFA Society Chicago

Executive Vice President at Thomas White International, Lt., Chairman of the board of directors of CFA Society Chicago Vitaliy Katsenelson, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Investment Management Associates and nationally-known author

Chief Investment Officer at Investment Management Associates and nationally-known author Susan Schmidt, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President at Westwood Management Corp.

Book Signing

Prior to the panel discussion there will be a book signing event with nationally-known authors who have published books about value investing and all things Warren Buffett in the Harper Center Atrium beginning at 2:00 p.m.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY