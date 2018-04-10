MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP

FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Tick-Borne Disease Epidemic Symposium

Tick-borne illnesses are a growing problem on Long Island, and a new season is about to begin. To prepare for this and inform the public, Stony Brook Medicine experts are tackling the topic head on at an April 12 symposium. They will detail the status of the tick borne disease epidemic on Long Island, talk about the spread of the Lone Star tick and Ehrlichiosis, and address the problem with double Lyme/babesia infections.

Clinicians will also present data on difficult adult and pediatric cases, review newly emergent tick-borne infections surfacing around the region, and explain why laboratory diagnosis of tick-borne diseases can be difficult.

- President Samuel Stanley, MD

- Jorge Benach, PhD, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology

- Luis Marcos, MD, Medicine

- Christy Beneri, DO, Pediatrics

- Eric Spitzer, MD, Pathology

Pre- or post-event interviews with experts are possible.

Thursday, April 12

Stony Brook’s Health Sciences Center, Lecture Hall 6

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Tick-borne illnesses are a growing problem on Long Island, and a new season is about to begin. The symposium is meant to educate the public.

The symposium is hosted by Stony Brook Medicine and Stony Brook Children’s, and sponsored by the Departments of Medicine, Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, Pathology and Pediatrics.