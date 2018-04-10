Deutsches Haus at NYU to Host Panel on “Threats to Democracy” – April 18

Newswise — NYU’s Deutsches Haus will host “The State(s) We’re In: A New Age of Transatlantic Relations — Threats to Democracy”, a panel discussion featuring authors and scholars discussing threats to Western liberal democracy on Wed., April 18, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. (42 Washington Mews location [at University Place]).

By all accounts, the past few years have witnessed a global backlash against liberal democracy. Most alarmingly, Western liberal democracies are facing threats from within. As we enter this new chapter in history, it is necessary to pause and reflect on the causes of these developments.

Yascha Mounk, Lecturer on Political Theory at Harvard and the author of the critically acclaimed The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom is in Danger and How to Save It, will join Christine Landfried, Senior Fellow at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, in a conversation moderated by Christian Martin, the Max Weber Chair in German and European Studies at New York University, offering U.S. and German perspectives on the ways in which democracy is under threat.

This discussion will be the first event of The State(s) We're In: A New Age of Transatlantic Relations, a series of six talks presented by Deutsches Haus at NYU that will address pressing issues: threats to democracy; economic inequality and populism; migration and art; civil society and political engagement; climate change and activism; and educational policy and academic freedom.

This project is supported by the Transatlantic Program of the Federal Republic of Germany with funds from the European Recovery Program (ERP) of the Federal Ministry for Economy and Energy (BMWi).

About Deutsches Haus at NYU

Since 1977, Deutsches Haus at NYU has provided New Yorkers with a unique forum for cultural, intellectual, and artistic exchange with Germany, Austria, and Switzerland through its three pillars: the language program, the cultural program, and the children's program. It is one of NYU’s prestigious international houses and is a key American institution fostering the understanding and transatlantic dialogue between the U.S. and the German-speaking world. With a diverse and cutting-edge cultural program, Deutsches Haus particularly seeks to expand its outreach to the next generation of global citizens.