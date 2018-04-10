Mercy Medical Center Receives the 2018 AONE Prism Award

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Mercy Medical Center has been named the recipient of the 2018 AONE (American Organization of Nurse Executives) Prism Diversity Award. This award recognizes a nurse leader or organization which has advanced diversity efforts within the nursing profession, community or organization. AONE is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association.

Mercy’s efforts to connect with the community through programs like mWORKS (Mercy’s Workforce Outreach: Raising Knowledge and Skills) were key in the hospital receiving the award.

On behalf of Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Senior Vice President of Operations, Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, will accept the Prism Award AONE 2018 in Indianapolis on Friday, April 13th.

The Prism Award Winner is a leader in supporting the AONE Guiding Principles for Diversity in Health Care Organizations and demonstrates the mastery of the AONE Nurse Executive Competencies – Communication and Relationship Building, Diversity.

“In 2015, civil unrest thrust Baltimore into the national spotlight. To aid in the healing, Mercy sought to find ways to provide greater job training and economic opportunities for Baltimore City residents. The result is the mWORKS job training program,” Finlayson explained.

According to Finlayson, Mercy leadership identified the goal of training and hiring more unemployed Baltimore City residents who face significant socio-economic challenges for positions in the hospital’s environmental services, dietary and transport areas. mWORKS brings together an interdisciplinary team of managers, staff and clinical educators to prepare individuals for the requirements of each position.

“The mWORKS program places individuals on track for developing long-term health care careers, including benefits to help them return to school,” Finlayson said.

Finlayson and members of Mercy’s nurse educators work directly mWORKS recruits to help them develop the skills they need to be successful, both in their jobs, and in life, she said.

“We at Mercy are honored to be recognized by the American Organization of Nurse Executives’ Prism Diversity Award. Susan played a leadership role in the development and implementation of mWORKS, as well as many other initiatives designed to enhance diversity within the workplace, and are pleased for her to accept this award on behalf of Mercy Medical Center,” said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

