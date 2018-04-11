Certifications in Healthcare Simulation Reach More Than 1500 in 30 Countries

PRESS RELEASE

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10, 2018 – SSH announced today that 1506 healthcare professionals from 30 countries have achieved certification since the program began in 2012. This year alone, 89 healthcare simulation professionals have earned certification between January 1 and March 31, 2018.

Certification is an internationally recognized method of demonstrating quality to consumers and industries. By meeting the standards that have been set through a peer-developed process, healthcare simulationists can demonstrate that they have the knowledge, skills, and abilities desired to deliver quality healthcare simulation activities.

SSH provides three certifications:

Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE)

Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator – Advanced (CHSE-A)

Certified Healthcare Simulation Operations Specialist (CHSOS)

SSH’s certification programs have been recognized and/or recommended by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN);,the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL), the National League of Nurses (NLN); the Association of Standardized Patient Educators (ASPE); the Australian Society for Simulation in Healthcare (ASSH) and; the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs (NOVA)

About SSH

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004, SSH membership is 3,700+ strong—an international community of physicians, nurses, technologists, professors and other specialists advocating and implementing healthcare simulation in education, practice and research. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers for all healthcare disciplines.