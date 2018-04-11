Ludwig Scientists Share New Findings on Personalized Cancer Treatments, Immunotherapy and the Tumor Microenvironment at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

Newswise — APRIL 11, 2018, NEW YORK – Ludwig Cancer Research released today the full scope of findings to be presented by Ludwig researchers at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., April 14-18, 2018. Research conducted by more than 100 Ludwig scientists will be presented in symposiums, plenaries, town meetings, education sessions and poster sessions.

“The AACR Annual Meeting is an invaluable opportunity for Ludwig scientists to build relationships and exchange ideas with the global community of cancer researchers,” said Chi Van Dang, scientific director, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Editor-in-Chief of AACR’s Cancer Research journal. “The theme of this year’s meeting, ‘Driving Innovative Cancer Science to Patient Care,’ is very much in line with Ludwig’s mission. The gathering, which brings together researchers with expertise in a wide variety of scientific disciplines, will present Ludwig researchers with many opportunities to forge collaborations to advance our understanding of cancer and help improve its prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”

Ludwig scientists at the meeting will present new data and insights from basic and translational research on cancers including colorectal, brain, breast and ovarian. Ludwig Lausanne Director George Coukos will deliver an Opening Plenary on mobilizing immunity against ovarian cancer.

Ludwig scientists and affiliated researchers will also present early results from innovative clinical trials, new approaches to developing minimally invasive cancer diagnostics, and research spanning the spectrum of cancer biology, from the tumor microenvironment to tumor immunology and cancer metabolism. They will also present novel approaches to personalizing cancer immunotherapy and report on progress made by Stand Up to Cancer Dream Teams focusing on pediatric and colorectal cancers. In addition, a raft of posters by Ludwig scientists will cover everything from new immunotherapeutic agents and treatment strategies to novel diagnostics and cancer genomics.

Click here for a comprehensive list of Ludwig scientists’ activities at the Meeting.

# # #

About Ludwig Cancer Research

Ludwig Cancer Research is an international collaborative network of acclaimed scientists that has pioneered cancer research and landmark discovery for more than 40 years. Ludwig combines basic science with the ability to translate its discoveries and conduct clinical trials to accelerate the development of new cancer diagnostics and therapies. Since 1971, Ludwig has invested $2.7 billion in life-changing science through the not-for-profit Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and the six U.S.-based Ludwig Centers. To learn more, visit www.ludwigcancerresearch.org.

For further information please contact Rachel Reinhardt, rreinhardt@lcr.org or +1-212-450-1582.