Professors Available on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s Decision to Not Seek Reelection

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., announced this morning he plans to serve out the rest of his term and retire in January. The following Northwestern University political science professors are available to discuss the implications.

Laurel Harbridge-Yong is an associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Her teaching and research focus on partisan conflict and the lack of bipartisan agreement in American politics. She can be reached at l-harbridge@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Harbridge-Yong

“Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek reelection signals Republicans’ concerns heading into the midterm election and adds to a growing number of GOP retirements. However, his announcement also suggests that he may be less tied to the party base in the remaining 8 months of the congressional term. Will that mean he will be more willing to push back against Trump or find places to make deals with Democrats?”

Jaime Dominguez is an assistant professor of instruction in the department of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. His teaching and research focuses on race and ethnicity, immigration, urban politics, Latino politics and Chicago politics. He can be reached at (mobile) 312-375-4868 or j-dominguez@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Dominguez

“In choosing not to seek reelection, Speaker Ryan is making clear he wants no part of the chaotic state of governance under President Trump. His decision will not only weaken the GOP's ability to put forward policy proposals but also put in jeopardy the candidacy of GOP incumbents in the upcoming midterms. This will directly pave the way for more Democratic victories in November making it more likely that the Democratic party will take back the House.”