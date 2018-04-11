 
UCI Earth System Science J. Keith Moore Available to Comment on Research Related to Atlantic Ocean Currents, Climate Change, and Fisheries

11-Apr-2018

University of California, Irvine

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Food Science, Marine Science, Wildlife, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • oceanographer, Expert, Fisheries, Ocean Currents, biogeochemical cycling,
  • Climate Change
    • J. Keith Moore

    Associate Professor of Earth System Science

    Ocean Ecosystem Dynamics and Biogeochemistry

    Department of Earth System Science

    University of California at Irvine

    jkmoore@uci.edu

    (949) 824-5391

    https://www.ess.uci.edu/~jkmoore/

    Recent study published in Science:

    https://news.uci.edu/2018/03/08/global-fisheries-to-be-on-average-20-percent-less-productive-in-2300-uci-study-finds/

     

      

    Research Interests

    I am an oceanographer interested in the role of marine biota in global biogeochemical cycles and Earth's climate system. My research focuses on understanding how marine phytoplankton and other ocean biota influence the cycling of key elements (carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, iron) in the oceans, and on the biogeochemical links between the ocean, atmosphere, and land through atmospheric transport and riverine runoff. These topics are approached through computer modeling of marine ecosystem dynamics and biogeochemical cycles, and by analysis of satellite remote sensing data of ocean physical and biological properties.

    Education and Employment Background

    BA in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin in 1988.

    MS in Environmental, Coastal, and Ocean Sciences from the University of

    Massachusetts Boston in 1994.

    Advisor: Tracy Villareal

    Research: Field and lab study of large open ocean diatoms

    PhD in Oceanography from Oregon State University in 1999.

    Advisor: Mark Abbott

    Research: Remote sensing studies of the Southern Ocean

    Postdoctoral Fellow, Advanced Studies Program at the National Center for

    Atmospheric Research in 1999-2001.

    Advisor: Scott Doney

    Research: Ecosystem and biogeochemical modeling

    Visiting Scientist, Climate and Global Dynamics Division, the National Center for

    Atmospheric Research in 2001-2002.

    Joined the ESS Department at UC Irvine in July, 2002.

