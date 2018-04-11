UCI Earth System Science J. Keith Moore Available to Comment on Research Related to Atlantic Ocean Currents, Climate Change, and Fisheries

J. Keith Moore

Associate Professor of Earth System Science

Ocean Ecosystem Dynamics and Biogeochemistry

Department of Earth System Science

University of California at Irvine

jkmoore@uci.edu

(949) 824-5391

https://www.ess.uci.edu/~jkmoore/

Recent study published in Science:

Research Interests

I am an oceanographer interested in the role of marine biota in global biogeochemical cycles and Earth's climate system. My research focuses on understanding how marine phytoplankton and other ocean biota influence the cycling of key elements (carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, iron) in the oceans, and on the biogeochemical links between the ocean, atmosphere, and land through atmospheric transport and riverine runoff. These topics are approached through computer modeling of marine ecosystem dynamics and biogeochemical cycles, and by analysis of satellite remote sensing data of ocean physical and biological properties.

Education and Employment Background

BA in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin in 1988.

MS in Environmental, Coastal, and Ocean Sciences from the University of

Massachusetts Boston in 1994.

Advisor: Tracy Villareal

Research: Field and lab study of large open ocean diatoms

PhD in Oceanography from Oregon State University in 1999.

Advisor: Mark Abbott

Research: Remote sensing studies of the Southern Ocean

Postdoctoral Fellow, Advanced Studies Program at the National Center for

Atmospheric Research in 1999-2001.

Advisor: Scott Doney

Research: Ecosystem and biogeochemical modeling

Visiting Scientist, Climate and Global Dynamics Division, the National Center for

Atmospheric Research in 2001-2002.

Joined the ESS Department at UC Irvine in July, 2002.