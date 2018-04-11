FAU Middle East Expert Available to Discuss Syria

Robert Rabil, Ph.D., professor, Middle Eastern Studies and Politics, in Florida Atlantic University's Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, received his Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, his Masters in Government from Harvard University Extension School and his Ph.D. in Near Eastern and Judaic Studies from Brandeis University.

His area of research includes Political Islam, Terrorism, Transnational and Revivalist Movements, U.S.-Arab Relations, Arab-Israeli Conflict, Reform in the Arab world, and Contemporary Middle Eastern and Southeastern Politics.

He is the author of Embattled Neighbors: Syria, Israel, and Lebanon (Lynne Rienner, 2003), Syria, the United States, and the War on Terror in the Middle East (Praeger, 2006), Religion, National Identity and Confessional Politics in Lebanon: The Challenge of Islamism (Palgrave Macmillan, 2011), and Salafism in Lebanon: from Apoliticism to Transnational Jihadism (Georgetown University Press, 2014).

His articles have appeared in major newspapers and academic journals, including the Wall Street Journal, Chicago-Sun Times, Daily Star (Beirut), History News Network, National Interest, CNN, Middle East Journal, Middle East Policy, the Journal of International Security Affairs, Middle East Quarterly, and Middle East Review of International Affairs. He also contributed a number of book chapters on Political Islam and Middle Eastern Politics.

Rabil is currently undertaking multiple research projects on U.S. National Security and Arab Revolts; Arab Revolts and Christians in the Middle East; and Salafism.

Previously, Rabil served as the chief of emergency for the Red Cross in Beirut, Lebanon, taught at Suffolk University, and was the project manager of the U.S. State Department funded-Iraq Research and Documentation Project.

Rabil’s frequent speaking engagements include appearances at major universities such as Harvard University, Johns Hopkins, Brandeis, Case Western Reserve, and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

He participates in roundtable discussions and forums sponsored by the U.S. Government, including the U.S. Army and National Intelligence Council. He appears on media outlets such as ABC, CBS, BBC, FOX, MSNBC and C-SPAN. He is a professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University and the Lifelong Learning Society Distinguished Professor of Current Events, 2012-2013.

In May 2012, Rabil was conferred with an honorary Ph.D. in humanities from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.