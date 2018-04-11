 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

DHS to Engage Innovative Small Businesses on National Road Tour

DHS comes to Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana

Article ID: 692627

Released: 11-Apr-2018 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Homeland Security's Science & Technology Directorate

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • DHS, Funding, Small Business Administration, small business innovation , R&D

    • Newswise — Washington, DC – Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains will have the opportunity to engage with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program representatives in their own hometowns beginning April 16th, as part of a National Road Tour sponsored by the Small Business Administration.

     “The SBIR Road Tour continues to be a great way to discuss opportunities for innovative small businesses to engage on DHS technology needs,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By participating in this road tour and engaging with small businesses we facilitate the development of new technologies for the homeland security enterprise and support America’s small business economy.”

     The Road Tour is a national outreach effort that connects small businesses with funding opportunities provided through the SBIR/STTR programs. Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to meet DHS SBIR Program representatives and learn how to help address the homeland security challenges facing the nation.

     DHS SBIR representatives will visit five cities over five days in the first part of the National Road Tour, which include: 

    Later legs of the National Road Tour include Eastern, Pacific Northwest, and New England states. For additional details on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies, please visit http://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

     Initiated in 2004, the DHS S&T SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions. 

    For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

                                                 

    ###

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!