DHS to Engage Innovative Small Businesses on National Road Tour

Newswise — Washington, DC – Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains will have the opportunity to engage with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program representatives in their own hometowns beginning April 16th, as part of a National Road Tour sponsored by the Small Business Administration.

“The SBIR Road Tour continues to be a great way to discuss opportunities for innovative small businesses to engage on DHS technology needs,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By participating in this road tour and engaging with small businesses we facilitate the development of new technologies for the homeland security enterprise and support America’s small business economy.”

The Road Tour is a national outreach effort that connects small businesses with funding opportunities provided through the SBIR/STTR programs. Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to meet DHS SBIR Program representatives and learn how to help address the homeland security challenges facing the nation.

DHS SBIR representatives will visit five cities over five days in the first part of the National Road Tour, which include:

Chattanooga, Tennessee - April 16 (8:00AM – 3:00PM) Edney Innovation Center, 1100 Market Street, 5th Floor, Chattanooga, TN 37402. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-chattanooga-tn-tickets-43249859494

Huntsville, Alabama - April 17 (7:30AM – 4:30 PM) Alabama A&M Univ., 4900 Meridian St. North, Huntsville, Alabama 35811. Register at: http://www.aamu.edu/Academics/BPA/centersandprograms/CEIED/Pages/CEIED_Events.aspx

Little Rock, Arkansas - April 18 (7:30AM – 3:00PM) University of Arkansas, Little Rock Reynolds Business Center, 2801 S. University Ave, Ste. 260, Little Rock, Arkansas. Register at: https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70370209

Jackson, Mississippi - April 19 (8:00AM – 4:00PM) Jackson State University, 1400 John R. Lynch Street, JSU Student Center 3rd Floor, Ball Room A, Jackson, MS 39217. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-sbir-road-tour-tickets-42512449882?ref=estw

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - April 20 (8:00AM – 2:00PM) Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-tickets-43328185770

Later legs of the National Road Tour include Eastern, Pacific Northwest, and New England states. For additional details on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies, please visit http://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

Initiated in 2004, the DHS S&T SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

