ATS Foundation Announces Insmed Research Award in Non-tuberculous Mycobacteria Lung Disease

Newswise — (New York, NY) – April 11, 2018 – The ATS Foundation is pleased to announce a new ATS Foundation/Insmed Research Award in Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Lung Disease, which will provide one year of funding support in the amount of $50,000.

NTM lung disease is a progressive and chronic condition caused by bacteria that are common in the environment.1 People with a history of lung conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, asthma or chronic pneumonia are more likely to develop NTM lung disease, as these conditions can cause damage to the lungs making it difficult to clear NTM bacteria.1-7 There are approximately 86,000 cases of NTM lung disease in the U.S., a number that is increasing by approximately 8 percent every year.3

“Nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease is occurring at an increasingly frequent rate, often striking individuals with underlying lung disease, leading to a chronic, debilitating disease,” said Charles Daley, MD, chief of the Division of Mycobacterial and Respiratory Infections at National Jewish Health. “Through Insmed’s support, this new award will provide a much needed source of funding for scientists to find better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these complex infections and ultimately help our patients suffering from NTM disease.”

The ATS Foundation strives to improve respiratory health through strategic investments in the full spectrum of research, education and training. As leaders in the rare disease and respiratory space, Insmed’s collaboration with the ATS Foundation is a natural partnership to research and identify methods to better diagnose and treat patients with NTM lung disease. Since its founding in 1988, Insmed has been committed to improving the lives of patients with serious rare diseases by funding organizations that engage in education and scientific research.

“Insmed is proud to support the important work that ATS and researchers around the world are doing to advance the care and treatment of NTM lung disease,” said Will Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Insmed. “The tremendous difficulty that NTM lung disease patients have in getting an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment is well-documented. The creation of this research award is critical to broadening access to information and deepening understanding that will ultimately lead to specialized care for this community.”

The application process will open in mid-April 2018. The one-year funding period is December 2018 through November 2019. Applications will be reviewed for their scientific merit, innovation, feasibility, and relevance to NTM lung disease.

Interested applicants may learn more about this grant opportunity here.

About the ATS Foundation

Since its inception in 2004, the ATS Foundation Research Program has awarded $17.6 million to 235 investigators, both in the U.S. and internationally. These researchers have gone on to receive$268 million in federal funding. That’s a return on investment of $15 per dollar awarded. Without this “seed” support, these researchers may not have received their subsequent grants, advancing our understanding of diseases in pulmonary, critical care and sleep. You can learn more about our awardees here: http://foundation.thoracic.org/what-we-do/awardees.php

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical Company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is ALIS, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory NTM lung disease caused by MAC, which is a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.