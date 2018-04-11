International Conference on Learning and Memory to Feature World’s Leading Brain Scientists

Newswise — Huntington Beach, Calif. — On April 18-22, 2018, the UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory will host 800 of the world’s foremost brain scientists for the 2018 International Conference on Learning and Memory. Scientists at the conference will present late-breaking research on topics such as Alzheimer’s disease, drug addiction, exercise and the brain, depression, stress and more.

The conference features several events that are free and open to the public including a Keynote Lecture by Nobel Prize winner Dr. Edvard Moser from Norway, panel discussions on topics including Neuroscience and Education, Open Science/Open Publishing and the Future of Neuroscience.

Lastly, two family-friendly events will take place on Saturday. The first is a Brain Fair and Live Review where children will have the opportunity to hold a real human brain and interact with scientists and where a panel of Orange County children ages 8-14 will decide the fate of three scientific papers live in front of the audience.

The second is a screening of the documentary film “My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond” featuring a panel discussion with the filmmakers, hosted by Bestselling Author Dr. Wendy Suzuki (http://www.wendysuzuki.com)

What: 2018 International Conference on Learning and Memory

Who: Nobel Laureate Dr. Edvard Moser, Keynote Speaker and other distinguished scientists from around the world.

When: April 18 – 22, 2018 | Detailed schedule available: http://learnmem2018.org/overview/

Where: The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel21100 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Interviews: Dr. Edvard Moser (Nobel Laureate and Keynote Speaker)

Dr. Michael Yassa (Director, UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory)

Dr. James McGaugh (Founding Director, UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and

Memory)

**All of the speakers will be available to answer questions. We have a dedicated media room and will facilitate interviews based on reporter’s interest.

This conference to be truly integrative, intended to connect the Orange County community with the scientists in a way that will break the traditional boundaries between these two groups. The following events are free and open to the community:

Wednesday April 18, 5 - 6 p.m.

Keynote Lecture by Nobel Laureate Dr. Edvard Moser

Thursday April 19, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Panel Discussion: The Future of Neuroscience

Friday April 20, 8 - 10 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Open Science and Open Access Publishing

Saturday April 21, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Brain Festival and Live Review

Children will have an opportunity to hold a real human brain and interact with scientists. Children from the UCI Brain Explorer Academy will participate in a live review to determine the fate of scientific manuscripts!

Saturday April 21, 6:30 p.m.

Screening of award-winning film “My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond” with host, NYU Neuroscientist and Bestselling Author Dr. Wendy Suzuki.

Sunday April 22, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Neuroscience and Education

The full program can be downloaded here: http://learnmem2018.org/program/

For more information please contact Manuella Yassa, Director of Outreach and Education at (415) 250-0041.

