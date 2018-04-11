International Conference on Learning and Memory to Feature World’s Leading Brain Scientists
Conference, hosted by the UCI’s Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, is open to the public and will address Alzheimer’s disease, drug addiction, exercise and the brain, depression, stress and more
Article ID: 692638
Released: 11-Apr-2018 4:55 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — Huntington Beach, Calif. — On April 18-22, 2018, the UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory will host 800 of the world’s foremost brain scientists for the 2018 International Conference on Learning and Memory. Scientists at the conference will present late-breaking research on topics such as Alzheimer’s disease, drug addiction, exercise and the brain, depression, stress and more.
The conference features several events that are free and open to the public including a Keynote Lecture by Nobel Prize winner Dr. Edvard Moser from Norway, panel discussions on topics including Neuroscience and Education, Open Science/Open Publishing and the Future of Neuroscience.
Lastly, two family-friendly events will take place on Saturday. The first is a Brain Fair and Live Review where children will have the opportunity to hold a real human brain and interact with scientists and where a panel of Orange County children ages 8-14 will decide the fate of three scientific papers live in front of the audience.
The second is a screening of the documentary film “My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond” featuring a panel discussion with the filmmakers, hosted by Bestselling Author Dr. Wendy Suzuki (http://www.wendysuzuki.com)
What: 2018 International Conference on Learning and Memory
Who: Nobel Laureate Dr. Edvard Moser, Keynote Speaker and other distinguished scientists from around the world.
When: April 18 – 22, 2018 | Detailed schedule available: http://learnmem2018.org/overview/
Where: The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel21100 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Interviews: Dr. Edvard Moser (Nobel Laureate and Keynote Speaker)
Dr. Michael Yassa (Director, UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory)
Dr. James McGaugh (Founding Director, UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and
Memory)
**All of the speakers will be available to answer questions. We have a dedicated media room and will facilitate interviews based on reporter’s interest.
This conference to be truly integrative, intended to connect the Orange County community with the scientists in a way that will break the traditional boundaries between these two groups. The following events are free and open to the community:
Wednesday April 18, 5 - 6 p.m.
Keynote Lecture by Nobel Laureate Dr. Edvard Moser
Thursday April 19, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Panel Discussion: The Future of Neuroscience
Friday April 20, 8 - 10 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Open Science and Open Access Publishing
Saturday April 21, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Brain Festival and Live Review
Children will have an opportunity to hold a real human brain and interact with scientists. Children from the UCI Brain Explorer Academy will participate in a live review to determine the fate of scientific manuscripts!
Saturday April 21, 6:30 p.m.
Screening of award-winning film “My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond” with host, NYU Neuroscientist and Bestselling Author Dr. Wendy Suzuki.
Sunday April 22, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Neuroscience and Education
The full program can be downloaded here: http://learnmem2018.org/program/
For more information please contact Manuella Yassa, Director of Outreach and Education at (415) 250-0041.
###