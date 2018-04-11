Scripps Oceanographer Lynne Talley Available to Comment on the Topic of Atlantic Ocean Circulation

Newswise — Lynne Talley is a Distinguished Professor of Physical Oceanography in the Climate, Atmospheric Sciences, and Physical Oceanography division at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

Talley’s research focuses on the general circulation of the ocean and the role of various oceanic and atmospheric conditions that affect ocean currents and property distributions, including salinity. Her work involves analysis of data from most of the world’s oceans, depicting the movement of heat, salinity, and water masses, and the formation of water masses, particularly in subpolar regions.

She received a BA in physics and a BM in piano performance in 1976 from Oberlin College in Oberlin, OH. She received a PhD in physical oceanography from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology–Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in 1982.

Full bio here: http://scrippsscholars.ucsd.edu/ltalley