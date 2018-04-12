Jane Mayer, Author of Bestseller “Dark Money,” to Speak at UT Friday

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas – Jane Mayer, author of the nonfiction bestseller “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” will speak at UT Austin this Friday about how untraceable corporate money is affecting American democracy.

Mayer’s talk, followed by a question and answer period, will take place Friday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

A staff writer for the New Yorker since 1995, Mayer covers politics, culture and national security for the magazine. She has received many awards for her work as an investigative journalist, including the John Chancellor Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Mayer’s other books include “Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas” (co-authored with Jill Abramson); “Landslide: The Unmaking of the President 1984-1988” (co-authored with Doyle McManus), and “The Dark Side: The Inside Story on How the War on Terror Turned into a War on American Ideals.”

“Dark Money” (2016), her most well-known work, is a New York Times’ Top 10 Book of the Year, winner of the 2017 Helen Bernstein Award, and finalist for the PEN Jean Stein Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.

The event is part of the McCombs School of Business Center for Leadership and Ethics/Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility Speaker Series.

“Corporations have more influence over politics and all aspects of life today than they have in United States history,” said Julie Irwin, director of the speaker series. “As citizens, it seems to be part of a business education to think about what is ethically acceptable and what is normal business activity. I know this author can help with that.”

Mayer is one of many prominent individuals that the McCombs’ Center for Leadership and Ethics has invited to campus over the past decade to share the importance of ethical practices in corporations.

Event details can be found here