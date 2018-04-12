UVA Darden School, Concordia and U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships Extend Application Deadline for 2018 Public-Private Partnership Award

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, Concordia and the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships today extended the application deadline for the P3 Impact Award, which recognizes exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) from around the world.

The original deadline of 16 April 2018 has been extended to 30 April 2018 to give applicants more time to complete applications. An independent panel of esteemed judges will review applications and select finalists in July.

The P3 Impact Award winner will be announced and receive global recognition at the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City in September 2018. The award winner and finalists will also be highlighted in special features of the Darden School’s thought leadership website, Ideas to Action. Presenting leading practices and actionable insights from the winner and finalists, these features are used to develop teaching cases and other materials to share and advance best practices with public-private partnerships across the globe.

The award winner will also receive a full scholarship to attend a weeklong Darden Executive Education course.

Applicants must meet the definition of a “public-private partnership,” which encompasses any cross-sector collaboration that features public, private, nongovernmental or nonprofit organizations that address societal problems. Criteria and the application form can be found on the P3 Impact Award website.

The three partners created the P3 Impact Award in 2014. In addition to recognizing and honoring P3s that are improving their communities, the competition provides thought leadership, promotes best practices and generates a database of information relevant to public-private partnerships.