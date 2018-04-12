Northwestern Professor Available on Escalating Rhetoric Regarding Attacks on Syria

Newswise — President Trump on Wednesday tweeted “missiles are coming” in response to the Syrian gas attack on civilians. Northwestern University political science professor Ian Hurd is available for comment.

Ian Hurd is an associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University. Author of the recent book "How to Do Things With International Law" (Princeton University Press), Hurd's work focuses on public international law, the theory and practice of international organizations and international relations theory. He has published on organization theory and international institutions, the politics of legitimacy at the United Nations, U.N. reform, labor standards and the International Criminal Court.

Quote from Professor Hurd

“A U.S. attack on Syria is a bad idea. It promises no benefits to the U.S., or for Syrians or anyone else and it carries significant costs. It will not change how the Syrian president behaves toward the Syrian people.

“There is a real danger that Trump will use the Syrian crisis as a pretext for attacking Iran, which John Bolton has long been lobbying for. That would be a colossal foreign policy mistake, along the lines of the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“President Assad will remain in Syria as long as Putin wants him there. The path to changing Syrian behavior runs through Moscow. The Trump administration seems unwilling to challenge Putin in Syria. American missile strikes aren’t likely to help the people of Syria against Assad.”