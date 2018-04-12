NYU’s Glucksman Ireland House to Host Senator George Mitchell for Belfast’s Good Friday Agreement 20th Anniversary – April 17

Newswise — NYU’s Glucksman Ireland House will host Senator George Mitchell for its annual Irish Institute Lecture on Tues., April 17, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., where he will reflect on the twentieth anniversary of Belfast’s Good Friday Agreement (GFA) (NYU Kimmel Center, Rosenthal Pavilion, 60 Washington Square South, New York, NY 10003).

George Mitchell played a pivotal role in this peace settlement of 1998 and will discuss how this historic milestone came to pass. Senator Mitchell was an active force in the Northern Ireland peace process, chairing peace negotiations which resulted in the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998. The peace accord marked the end of thirty years of civil war in Northern Ireland.

Former President Bill Clinton recently said, "The Good Friday Agreement is the work of genius that's applicable if you care at all about preserving democracy.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Funding to endow this lecture series has been generously granted by the Irish Institute of New York, which has been dedicated to the support and promotion of the finest in Irish culture since 1950 and has been a supporter of Glucksman Ireland House NYU since its opening in 1993.

Presented by Glucksman Ireland House NYU in partnership with NYU-SPS Center for Global Affairs Initiative for Peacebuilding through Education.

About Glucksman Ireland House

Glucksman Ireland House is NYU’s Center for Irish and Irish-American Studies and one of the top-ranked academic Irish Studies programs in the United States. Through innovative undergraduate and graduate academic curricula and extensive public programming, it provides access to the best in Irish and Irish-American culture.