CSUMB to Break Ground on New Student Union

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., April 12, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) is slated to break ground on construction of the new Otter Student Union on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. The Otter Student Union, expected to open in spring of 2020, continues to fulfill CSUMB’s campus vision for growth in our Comprehensive Master Plan.

At a proposed 70,000 gross square feet, the Otter Student Union will serve as a central location for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the larger Monterey Bay community to connect. The new student union will include the Otter Cross Cultural Center, a Starbucks, the university bookstore and group conference and study spaces along with an array of retail and dining options. It will also house professional staff and departmental offices.

“The new Otter Student Union will provide an important hub for the campus community, offering a plethora of opportunities for formal and informal gathering,” said Otter Student Union Director, Chelsea Buffington. “From hosting meetings and events to providing important casual environments for chatting with friends and colleagues, the OSU will truly enhance the CSUMB experience.”

In line with CSUMB’s commitment to sustainability, the new Otter Student Union will pursue the U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver certification in its construction with hopes to achieve gold status.

“This has been a long process, with significant contribution from CSUMB alumni and students, and it is so wonderful to be breaking ground on this new addition to the campus. We are so very excited to begin this next chapter for CSUMB,” said Buffington.