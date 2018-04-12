Money Magazine names Rowan a “Best College for Your Money”

Newswise — Money Magazine this week included Rowan University among a group of the most valuable schools in America, colleges and universities where the cost of attending is well offset by earning potential for their graduates.

In determining its list of the Best Colleges for Your Money 2017-18, the magazine considered schools with at least 500 students, schools that are financially solvent and schools with graduation rates at or above the average for their category (public or private).

Of 711 colleges and universities that met those criteria, with Princeton University #1 and Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., last, Money ranked Rowan #296 based on a formula that considers quality of education, affordability and student outcomes as key priorities.

The magazine noted that Rowan, founded in 1923 as a teachers college, has grown exponentially in the decades since and today offers dozens of majors, plus medical degrees at two schools – Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden and the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford.

In 2016, Rowan placed 492 out of 705 schools Money Magazine surveyed.