Apps Help Doctors Protect Patients Taking Anticoagulants

The popular ASRA Coags app has just been updated to combine the latest regional anesthesia/acute pain medicine and chronic pain medicine drugs, procedures, and interventions. ASRA Coags 2.0 has combined the previous ASRA Coags Regional and ASRA Coags Pain apps into one handy tool and is available for iOS and Android devices.

The app has been praised for being thorough and easy to use, and it provides yet another safeguard to double check interactions.

"This app is amazing. My procedure nurses love it as they can cross check any individual procedure with any anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications," tweeted Samer Narouze, MD, PhD, shortly after the app's release. In the first 24 hours, nearly 7,100 people had updated the app.

The basis for the information in ASRA Coags 2.0 are guidelines just published in the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine's journal Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

ASRA has also released an updated ASRA LAST 2.0 app, based on the ASRA Checklist for Treatment of Local Anesthetic Systemic Toxicity, which provides an algorithm for physicians to manage a local anesthetic systemic toxicity (LAST) event during during administration of local anesthetic. The app could potentially be a life-saver as it walks the practitioner through the steps to rescue a patient experiencing this life-threatening event.

ASRA apps are developed in collaboration with Dr Rajnish Gupta and Dr Matthew McEvoy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Code developed by Mustard Seed Software, Inc. The original ASRA Coags and ASRA LAST apps were released in 2014.