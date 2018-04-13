Expert Sees Threats of Increased Military Conflict in Syria

Newswise — Once a point of potential cooperation in the early days of the Trump administration, Syria is now an area of possible increased military conflict as the interests of the U.S. and Russia diverge in the Middle East, a West Virginia University expert says.

Erik Herron Eberly Family Professor of Political Science WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

"At the beginning of President Trump’s term, he pointed to Syria as a potential place for U.S.-Russian cooperation. The events in early April have shown how America’s goals and strategies in the region don’t align with Russia’s. Russian mercenaries were killed in a US airstrike in February and the current confrontation threatens to escalate military engagements with Russian allies and potentially Russian forces in Syria."

Erik Herron audio file (0:26)

Contact: esherron@mail.wvu.edu

West Virginia University experts can provide commentary, insights and opinions on various news topics. Search for an expert by name, title, area of expertise, or college/school/department in the Experts Database at WVU Today.

-WVU-

pp/04/13/18

Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.