Beer Making and Science Collide for a Stellar Anniversary Celebration

Newswise — Vancouver, BC -- Strap in for the launch of a unique collaboration between two Vancouver originals.

TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, has joined forces with R&B Brewing, one of Vancouver’s original East Van breweries, to create an anniversary beer to celebrate the lab’s five-decade history of cutting-edge science and discovery.

The collaboration’s result is Star Stuff Red ISA, a well-balanced Red Indian Session Ale hopped with Azacca, El Dorado and Denali hops, and a big bang of tropical flavours. Star Stuff debuted last night at #discoverTHIS with TRIUMF and R&B, an evening of discovery, celebration, and conversation hosted by journalist and broadcaster Paolo Pietropaolo at MakerLabs. The event, which is part of TRIUMF’s yearlong anniversary programming, featured a first taste of this stellar anniversary brew and a discussion on the intriguing parallels between science and beer making.

“As Carl Sagan famously said, ‘We are made of star stuff.’ And beer, of course, is too,” said Jonathan Bagger, TRIUMF’s Director. “The science-savvy beer makers at R&B have done an exceptional job of capturing the essence of star stuff and the TRIUMF spirit in this special brew.”

“It’s been a real pleasure and a lot of fun working with the team from TRIUMF. We discovered that brewers and scientists share a passion for beer making!” said Allan Cukier, head brewer for R&B Brewing. “We are looking forward to raising a glass of our Star Stuff brew with our new friends from TRIUMF.”

Explore the behind-the-scenes photos from the R&B-TRIUMF brewing collaboration.

Star Stuff is now available for purchase in cans at R&B Brewing Co. (54 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver, BC) and select liquor stores in the Greater Vancouver Area.

Learn more about TRIUMF’s past, present, and, future pushing the frontiers of discovery and innovation by visiting TRIUMF’s 50th anniversary website.

ABOUT TRIUMF

TRIUMF is Canada’s particle accelerator centre. From the hunt for the smallest particles in the universe to the development of new technologies, including next-generation batteries and medical isotopes, TRIUMF is pushing the frontiers in research to advance science, medicine, and business. For more information, visit www.triumf.ca. @TRIUMFLab

ABOUT R&B Brewing

R&B Brewing Co. is a locally owned and operated craft brewery located in the Brewery District in East Van. R&B has been passionately brewing great craft beer since 1997, and remains true to its roots today. We’ve come a long way, but continue to keep things modest, unique, fun and local. R&B Brewery operates adjacent to the R&B Ale & Pizza House, and is a neighbourhood favourite place to meet, eat, and share stories and great beer. 54 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver, BC.

For more information visit: randbbrewing.com