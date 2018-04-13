Sky Blue FC Announces Hackensack Meridian Health as Title Sponsor for 2018

Newswise — Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced that Hackensack Meridian Health will return in 2018 as the title sponsor of the club. In its fifth year as the presenting sponsor of Sky Blue FC, Hackensack Meridian Health will remain the official medical provider of the team, ensuring the best health of the players to compete. Additionally, the two organizations will continue to partner on ways to serve the community and participate together in philanthropic initiatives.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has been an exceptional partner for us over the past four years, and we are very excited to continue our relationship into a fifth season,” stated Tony Novo, Sky Blue FC President & General Manager. “Our world-class athletes receive the same level of world-class medical treatment from Hackensack Meridian Health, which is obviously a direct correlation to our success on the playing field. One of the greatest elements in our partnership goes well beyond what we do in our individual professions as well. We are two community-based organizations who strive to a positive effect on the surrounding regions, and we are able to have a much more powerful impact when we align our efforts together.”

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and 11 community hospitals. Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

"We’re committed to partnering with organizations that have a shared vision of engaging people of all ages to build healthy, vibrant communities,” said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We look forward to another exciting season as we continue our relationship with Sky Blue FC and are pleased to have our physicians, therapists and clinical experts extend great care to these talented soccer players."

Sky Blue FC head coach Denise Reddy also voiced her pleasure in the continued partnership between Sky Blue FC and Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Our partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health is so pivotal to the success of our team,” said Denise Reddy, Sky Blue FC head coach. “We are very grateful that we can provide our world-class athletes with the world-class health care of Hackensack Meridian Health. As a coach, it brings me supreme confidence in knowing that the health of our players is in such great hands.”

Hackensack Meridian Health is proud of its many marketing, medical services, and philanthropic partnerships which include: the New York Giants, New York Red Bulls, the Northern Trust PGA, the New Jersey Devils, Brooklyn Nets, and key Madison Square Garden properties including the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, the Garden of Dreams, and Radio City Music Hall.

