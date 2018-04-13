Expert Available to Explain Effects of Chlorine Gas on Humans

Sadis Matalon, Ph.D.

Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine

Director, UAB Pulmonary Injury and Repair Center

Areas of expertise:

Lung injury

Effects of chlorine and other harmful gases to the lung

During the last ten years, Matalon and his collaborators have been funded by NIEHS through the CounterACT Program to investigate the basic mechanisms by which halogen gases — such as chlorine — damages the lungs and systemic organs and based on these studies to develop countermeasures which when administered post exposure decrease mortality and morbidity.

Key points from Dr. Matalon: