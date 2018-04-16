ACR National Radiology Data Registry Celebrates a Decade of Quality Improvement

Newswise — Now marking its 10-year anniversary, the American College of Radiology (ACR) National Radiology Data Registry (NRDR®) is improving care today and moving radiology into the future. NRDR not only empowers radiology practices to make data-driven improvements, but enables practices to take part in the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and provides data that can help enhance radiology-specific quality measures needed in future payment and delivery programs.

“For a decade, NRDR has helped facilities improve the quality of care they provide to their patients. It has also received and compiled data to help improve population health nationwide. This experience can now be used in a forward-looking manner to refine quality measures that promote best practices to make healthcare better, more accessible and more efficient,” said Richard L. Morin, PHD, FACR, FAAPM, chair of NRDR. “In this era of value-based care and accelerating healthcare innovation, the ACR and NRDR are proud to help guide radiologists, physicists, technologists, and administrators as they navigate advanced payment models and demonstrate commitment to highest-quality care. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years hold.”

As NRDR moves into the next decade, numerous efforts are underway to optimize data collection methods, reduce reporting burden, improve interoperability and technical capability and integrate even more evidence-based guidelines and tools into the registries in coordination with the ACR Data Science Institute.

NRDR has been approved as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2018 Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting, a recognition the registry is pleased to have received every year since 2014. The ACR QCDR supported more than 5,000 radiologists in the 2017 MIPS reporting year, which closed April 3 – more than double the numbers supported in 2016.

NRDR is a set of databases that track radiology quality across six categories:

Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR TM )

) Interventional Radiology Registry (IR TM ), in collaboration with the Society for Interventional Radiology

), in collaboration with the Society for Interventional Radiology Dose Index Registry (DIR®)

National Mammography Database (NMD®)

CT Colonography Registry (CTC TM )

) General Radiology Improvement Database (GRID®)

Just a few of the many benefits of participation in NRDR include:

Obtaining comparative regional and national performance feedback to help enhance patient care and optimize practice value

Opportunities to demonstrate and advance excellence

Meeting MIPS requirements based on satisfactory QCDR participation

Managing submission of traditional MIPS and QCDR quality measure data as well as improvement activities and advancing care information measures to CMS using one interface

For more information about ACR NRDR, visit the ACR website or download the NRDR brochure. Also please visit our NRDR Knowledge Base Center for detailed information.

