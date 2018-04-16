The Center for Sleep Medicine at Bayshore Medical Center Again Receives Accreditation by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Holmdel, NJ – April 16, 2018 – The Center for Sleep Medicine at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center has received accreditation for the second time from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), whose mission is to improve sleep health and promote high-quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.

“We are very proud of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Bayshore Medical Center,” says Adrian Pristas, M.D., corporate medical director, Center for Sleep Medicine. “We treat many patients with sleep disorders, not only helping them to get a better night’s sleep, but in quite a few cases, diagnosing potentially life-threatening conditions.”

According to the AASM, 70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder, with at least 12 million to 18 million having untreated sleep apnea, one of the most common sleep illnesses. Sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing is briefly and repeatedly interrupted during sleep. Not only is it a dangerous disorder, it interrupts sleep, which can cause other health problems.

“Adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours per night have a higher risk of health issues such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and depression,” says Dr. Pristas. “Many people are unaware that help is available, or that they don’t have to accept being tired as the norm. The Center for Sleep Medicine can help them find effective treatment for their sleep problems and prevent harmful conditions associated with sleep deprivation.”

To receive accreditation by the AASM, sleep centers must be able to demonstrate a high level of consistent patient quality and care, and must be able to properly monitor, test and diagnose sleep disorders. Additionally, centers must be in compliance with all accreditation standards set forth by the AASM.

The Center for Sleep Medicine at Bayshore Medical Center was first accredited in 2013 and treats a variety of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, chronic insomnia, narcolepsy, and more. The care team consists of board certified sleep medicine physicians, trained sleep technologists, and sleep navigators who can guide patients through the entire process.

For more information about the Center for Sleep Medicine at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 844-438-8799.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

About The American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) improves sleep health and promotes high quality patient centered care. With nearly 10,000 members, the AASM is the largest professional membership society for physicians, scientists and other health care providers dedicated to sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.aasmnet.org.

