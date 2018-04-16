Expert Available to Discuss Infertility during Infertility Awareness Week (April 22-28)

Deidre Downs Gunn, M.D.

Assistant Professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

______

Dr. Gunn can be available to discuss all things related to infertility, including signs, when someone should see a fertility specialist, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization, and more.

______

HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.