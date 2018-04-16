 
Expert Available to Discuss Infertility during Infertility Awareness Week (April 22-28)

Released: 16-Apr-2018 1:00 PM EDT

  Credit: UAB Photo

    Deidre Gunn, M.D., assistant professor in UAB's Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

OBGYN, Women's Health
  • Infertility, infertility treatment, Infertility Treatments, Reproductive Endocrinology

    • Deidre Downs Gunn, M.D.
    Assistant Professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Dr. Gunn can be available to discuss all things related to infertility, including signs, when someone should see a fertility specialist, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization, and more. 

    HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.

