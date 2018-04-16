 
Expert Available to Discuss Importance of Infant Immunization during National Infant Immunization Week (April 21-28)

  • Credit: UAB Photo

    David Kimberlin, M.D., Dr. Sergio Stagno Endowed Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Co-Director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Children's Health, Immunology
  • Infant Immunization, Vaccines, Vaccination, vaccination in children

    • David Kimberlin, M.D.

    Sergio Stagno, M.D., endowed chair; Co-director, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham 

    An advocate for vaccinations, Kimberlin considers vaccines to be safe, effective and life saving for children. Kimberlin provides medical perspective to parents who question the risks of vaccinations, along with expertise in disease outbreaks. He can discuss the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases and discussing vaccines in general. 

    Areas of expertise:

    • Vaccinations: safe, effective and life saving; schedule for school age kids
    • Measles, mumps and rubella
    • Cold and flu in children
    • Infectious disease outbreaks, such as Zika
    • Antiviral treatments
    • Whooping cough
    • Congenital CMV and neonatal herpes infections

    HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.

