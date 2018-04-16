Expert Available to Discuss Importance of Infant Immunization during National Infant Immunization Week (April 21-28)

David Kimberlin, M.D.

Sergio Stagno, M.D., endowed chair; Co-director, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham



An advocate for vaccinations, Kimberlin considers vaccines to be safe, effective and life saving for children. Kimberlin provides medical perspective to parents who question the risks of vaccinations, along with expertise in disease outbreaks. He can discuss the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases and discussing vaccines in general.

Areas of expertise:

Vaccinations: safe, effective and life saving; schedule for school age kids

Measles, mumps and rubella

Cold and flu in children

Infectious disease outbreaks, such as Zika

Antiviral treatments

Whooping cough

Congenital CMV and neonatal herpes infections





HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.



