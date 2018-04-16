Iowa State Engineers Create Innovative Disaster Relief Container for 3M Challenge

Newswise — ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Iowa State University engineering students have developed a new, practical and cost-effective way to drop medical supplies into a disaster area.

The team of ISU engineering students competed in the inaugural 3M Disruptive Design Challenge on April 13 at 3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Iowa State’s team, which consists of members of the ISU chapter of Engineers for a Sustainable World, went up against students from North Dakota State University, the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Their mission was to create a disaster relief container that could withstand a 150-foot fall (that’s nearly the width of a football field, and 40 feet higher than Iowa State’s Campanile).

“It’s like a glorified egg drop you would have done in high school,” said Colin Brennan, senior in chemical engineering from Lansing. “It’s really awesome to actually be able to say we’re working with 3M as an engineering team to design something that they’re really interested in.”

Everything inside – medical supplies including three, one-liter glass bottles – had to survive both the drop and three minutes immersed in water. And every container had to be repurposed in some way. Iowa State’s team transformed their container into a stretcher for medical emergencies.

Here’s the twist: the containers could only be held together using 3M adhesives. 3M wanted to see how students could improve design issues in these air-drop containers by looking to adhesives technology and bonding solutions, said Martha Bennett, global business director for 3M industrial adhesives and tapes division.

Iowa State’s container exploded when it hit the ground – but that was supposed to happen. Every panel of the container was unharmed and able to be reused later as a stretcher.

From trial and error to a flawless finish

Iowa State’s container was made mostly of wood and cardboard, easily accessible materials found worldwide. The Iowa State team also created the least expensive container: about $77 compared to hundreds of dollars spent by the other teams.

Some teams had class time to design and build their containers, but Iowa State’s team spent hours of their own time in Hoover Hall’s Boyd Lab this semester. And the ISU team was the only interdisciplinary team, bringing together students in mechanical, materials, chemical and electrical engineering.

“This has been a great opportunity to network with 3M employees and get to know the company,” said Elizabeth Furey, junior in mechanical engineering from Minneapolis. “For me, this experience has been a great way to really sum up all of my classes and put it into a real-world experience.”