Elizabeth Teisberg, Value-Based Health Care Expert, to Speak at UT Friday About New Options for Employers

Newswise — Elizabeth Teisberg, a nationally recognized expert on value-based health care, will give a talk at UT this Friday, April 20, about ways employers can maximize the value of the dollars they spend on employee health care.

The talk, hosted by the McCombs School of Business Texas Enterprise Speaker Series, will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center.

Teisberg, co-author of the groundbreaking book “Redefining Health Care: Creating Value-Based Competition on Results,” holds joint faculty appointments at UT’s McCombs School of Business and Dell Medical School. She is also the executive director of the Value Institute for Health and Care at Dell Med.

Teisberg will explain how high-value health care principles can be used by employers to expand their employees’ choices. She will answer questions about how employers can improve employee health while also reducing spending, creating better value for all concerned parties.

Previously, Teisberg was a professor at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, Harvard Business School, and the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. She holds advanced degrees in engineering economic systems from Stanford and in systems science from the University of Virginia, and has spent her career working as a scholar of strategy and innovation.

Teisberg has investigated best practices worldwide and developed a set of principles that she has honed over the past decade in her work with health care practitioners. New reimbursement models are a key part of the value-based approach. In the traditional fee-for-service model, providers are reimbursed whenever they see a patient, order a test, or perform a medical procedure — regardless of the result. In Teisberg's model, different payment types are combined — salary, bundling, capitation, and fee for service — allowing clinical teams to personalize treatment plans to individual situations and to make decisions based on the most effective, appropriate, and efficient care for the people they serve. Employers play a crucial role in this kind of health care transformation.

