Wolters Kluwer Health Broadens Global Reach of Ovid Discovery with Expanded Multi-Language Search Offerings

Newswise — April 17, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today an expansion of local language search capabilities in Ovid® Discovery that lets clinicians quickly and easily search evidence-based guidelines and other medical resources in German, Chinese, and six other languages.

Clinicians now have a single point of entry to search across a healthcare institution’s information resources in eight languages. Ovid Discovery lets users enter a simple search and retrieve results from their organization’s library and electronic health record (EHR) system as well as up to 100 million other biomedical resources on the Ovid platform.

“Improving outcomes and standardizing clinical practice with evidence-based protocols and best practices is an objective shared by healthcare organizations worldwide,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Products, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Wolters Kluwer is committed to reducing barriers to effective decision-making in patient care and medical research by providing easier access to clinical tools and trusted content in a user’s local language.

In partnership with Pschyrembel, German clinicians and researchers can now search Ovid in their native language and receive results in German and English. Clinicians and researchers in China can also search in their native language with integrated Simplified and Traditional Chinese dictionaries from UpToDate®. “Native language searching is particularly important in countries like China, where an estimated 52 percent of physicians and 87 percent of nurses are not proficient in English, the language in which more than 80 percent of all scientific research is published,” said Marks.

Ovid Discovery also includes language dictionaries and controlled vocabulary thesauri in Dutch, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese. Native language search capabilities promote increased use of an institution’s resource library. Clinicians can be more effective with faster and more accurate searches for the evidence-based and peer-reviewed information they need to make better-informed treatment and care decisions.

