Future-Proof Your Radiology Practice at the 2018 RLI Summit

Newswise — Registration is now open for the seventh annual Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) Summit to be held Sept. 7-9 at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. Radiologists attending the Summit will work with leading medical and business faculty to tackle some of the biggest challenges in health care and radiology as they work to capture greater value in the modern patient cycle of care.

“The RLI Summit is the only leadership program for radiologists that brings together experts in both radiology and business education to provide a comprehensive approach to improving your practices and departments today to better prepare for the future,” said Alexander M. Norbash, MD, MS, FACR, Summit Co-chair. “No one is certain what the future of radiology will bring, but what we are certain of is that we can develop social, emotional, and lateral leadership – leading by exercising informal authority – and critical thinking competencies that will help us advance the value of radiology for years to come.”

This year, the Summit features new role play scenarios where you will compete in teams to see if you can successfully negotiate, gain insight into emotional and social competence, and identify immediate tactics that can be used to jumpstart your leadership evolution to generate a more productive and happier practice. Experienced leaders will share techniques to broaden your creative ability to look at value-stream maps and re-imagine care path designs. You will also learn to calculate the "return on equity" so you will thoroughly understand the key financial levers that drive value in your practice.

There will also be a special panel session on Lateral Leadership to help radiology departments lead across their organizational lines where they may not have formal authority for more effective system management.

RLI faculty members include Harprit Bedi, MD; Cheri L. Canon, MD, FACR; Lawrence R. Muroff, MD, FACR; and Geoffrey D. Rubin, MD, MBA, FACR. Leading business faculty from Babson College will collaborate with RLI faculty to teach each session.

The RLI, a program of the American College of Radiology, delivers progressive leadership and business management training and offers real-world strategies for radiologists to grow and advance in practice. Overview information is available, along with details about registration, the schedule and related brochure.

