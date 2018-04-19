Controversies and Hot Topics Take Center Stage at Annual Meeting of American Association of Endodontists

Newswise — CHICAGO—Since its inception, the specialty of endodontics has been enlivened and advanced by discussion and debate surrounding controversial topics. The current era is no different.

In the spirit of this long-standing tradition, much of the first day of AAE18, the annual meeting of the American Association of Endodontists, will be devoted to contentious topics in endodontics. The Controversies and Hot Topics Track will highlight current trends and protocols as well as the potential of multi-sonic canal irrigation and the benefits of using advanced nanoparticles. The second half of the day will include a Lincoln-Douglas style, case-based debate on surgical versus nonsurgical retreatment. The day will end with a call to action for endodontists to rethink the way we define our treatment outcomes.

This track runs Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

“Healthy debate and thought-provoking questions will serve as a great kickoff to AAE18,” said Dr. Alan H. Gluskin, AAE18 General Chair. “These issues will get everyone’s blood pumping with enthusiasm for the endodontic education in store throughout the annual meeting.”

Sessions include:

“Canal Cleaning and Disinfection: Today’s challenges. Tomorrow’s solutions” featuring Drs. Martin Trope, Anil Kishen, Mehrzad Khakpour and Robert S. Roda

“Conundrums in Endodontic Treatment Planning. Surgery Versus Retreatment: The Decision Making Process” featuring Drs. George A. Bruder, Stephen P. Niemczyk and Donna J. Mattscheck, and

“It is All in the Eye of the Beholder - What is the Ideal Clinical Outcome Study?” presented by Dr. Kenneth M. Hargreaves, editor of the Journal of Endodontics.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org.

About AAE18

Taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver April 25-28, AAE18 is the largest endodontic meeting in the world. With more than 3,000 attendees from around the world, including endodontic specialists, other dental professionals and office staff, the meeting features more than 100 education sessions, 129 exhibitors, the association’s annual business meeting and other special events. For more information, please visit aae.org/aae18.