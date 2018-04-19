Standing Up for a Single Standard of Care

Newswise — CHICAGO – While all dentists are trained in endodontics, that training varies greatly, as does the clinical experience of each dentist. To help ensure that patients receive the best possible care from all practitioners at the highest standards, the American Association of Endodontists supports a single standard of endodontic education and care to provide patients with the highest quality care with the best result — saving their natural teeth. This single standard emphasizes endodontic competency and encourages general dentists to undergo additional training, recognize their limitations, and consult with specialists on treatment planning and referral.

Despite efforts to promote a single standard of care, less than ideal treatment is sometimes performed. The question remains, how can the AAE respond to substandard care? This question will be the topic of a panel discuss at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Association of Endodontists in Denver, April 25-28. Drs. Ali Behnia, Kenneth B. Wiltbank and Alan H. Gluskin will join AAE legal counsel Jack Bierig to discuss the responsibilities of the AAE and its members as advocates for the highest standards of endodontic treatment. They will address regulatory and legal challenges to defining “standard of care” and “standard of practice,” and the issues the AAE and state endodontic societies must consider when opposing substandard endodontic care.

The session is scheduled for Friday, April 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. in room 605 of the Colorado Convention Center. For more information about this session and to view the entire AAE18 meeting schedule, visit aae.org/AAE18 and follow the AAE on Facebook and Twitter. For press passes, please contact Kim FitzSimmons at kfitzsimmons@aae.org.

