Mayo Clinic Environmental Sustainability Efforts Recognized by Practice Greenhealth

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Multiple Mayo Clinic locations have received national recognition for their sustainability efforts through Practice Greenhealth, a national organization dedicated to reducing health care’s impact on the environment. The annual awards recognize health care organizations that have implemented programs to improve environmental performance and continuously work toward higher sustainability goals.

This is the first time that Mayo Clinic's Arizona campus has received a Practice Greenhealth award. The campus was noted for efforts to conserve energy, and reduce and recycle waste. “It is gratifying to see more Mayo Clinic campuses applying for ─ and being recognized for ─ their environmental sustainability efforts,” says Henry Tazelaar, M.D., chair of the Mayo Clinic Green Advisory Council. “These awards reflect tremendous efforts of many staff members to champion sustainability efforts in their work areas and who live the value of stewardship. They also help to reflect Mayo Clinic’s dedication to environmental practices that protect the health and well-being of our patients, staff and communities.”

In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System campuses in Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin, as well as Mayo Clinic's Florida and Rochester campuses received awards.

Learn more about the 2018 awards that recognized Mayo Clinic locations:

Practice Greenhealth Emerald Award Mayo Clinic’s Rochester campus received this award, which honors organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability; are setting the standard in energy conservation, reducing and recycling waste, and sustainable sourcing; and show leadership in the local community and health care sector.

Mayo Clinic’s Rochester campus received this award, which honors organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability; are setting the standard in energy conservation, reducing and recycling waste, and sustainable sourcing; and show leadership in the local community and health care sector. Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award Mayo Clinic’s Arizona and Florida campuses, as well as Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Eau Claire and La Crosse, received this award, which honors organizations that continuously improve and expand on programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more.

Mayo Clinic’s Arizona and Florida campuses, as well as Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Eau Claire and La Crosse, received this award, which honors organizations that continuously improve and expand on programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Practice Greenhealth Greening the OR Recognition Mayo Clinic’s Florida and Rochester campuses, as well as Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, received this recognition for successfully reducing the environmental impact of surgical suites through energy conservation, waste reduction and recycling, and reprocessing surgical devices. Operating rooms (OR) are large contributors to a health care facility’s environmental footprint, creating an opportunity for significant cost savings and sustainability improvements.

In 2017, Mayo Clinic made strong progress in sustainability efforts. Achievements include:

Reducing energy use by 20 percent – three years ahead of Mayo's 2020 goal

Finalizing an energy policy to guide best practices in conserving energy across Mayo

Expanding recycling programs in patient areas

Inviting staff to learn more about, and engage in, sustainability activities at work and at home

