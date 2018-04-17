APS 2018 Distinguished Lectureship Award Winners to Present Talks at Experimental Biology

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (April 17, 2018)—The American Physiological Society (APS) has announced the 2018 recipients of its distinguished lecturer awards. APS is pleased to recognize these outstanding honorees, who will present their lectures at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2018 (April 21–25 in San Diego).

Ole H. Petersen, MD, of Cardiff University, is the winner of the Physiology in Perspective: The Walter B. Cannon Award Lectureship. This lectureship is the most prestigious award that APS bestows and recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding physiological scientist and APS member. Petersen will present his lecture, “The roles of Ca2+ and ATP in pancreatic physiology and pathophysiology,” on Sunday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. in San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) Room 20A.

Yatrik M. Shah, PhD, of the University of Michigan, is the 2018 recipient of the Henry Pickering Bowditch Award Lectureship for early career achievement. This award honors original and outstanding accomplishments in the field of physiology and is given to an APS member younger than 42 or who is fewer than eight years from the start of the first faculty or staff research scientist position beyond postdoctoral training. Shah will present his lecture, “Oxygen sensing pathways: A critical link between inflammation and cancer,” on Monday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. in SDCC Room 24.

Merry L. Lindsey, PhD, of the University Mississippi Medical Center and the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center, is the winner of the Bodil M. Schmidt-Nielsen Distinguished Mentor and Scientist Award. The Schimdt-Nielsen award honors an APS member who has made outstanding contributions to physiological research and demonstrated dedication and commitment to mentorship. Awardees demonstrate excellence in training of young physiologists whether by mentoring, guiding and nurturing their professional and personal development; developing novel education methods and materials; promoting scientific outreach efforts; attracting individuals to the field of physiology; or otherwise fostering an environment exceptionally conducive to education in physiology. Lindsey will share her top five mentoring tips in her lecture, “The Flight Safety Briefing for Your Career,” on Sunday, April 22, at 12 p.m. in Marriott Grand Ballroom 9 at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina Hotel.

