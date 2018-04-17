Nobel Laureate, Respected Researchers Talk Exosomes in APS President’s Symposium Series

Newswise — San Diego (April 17, 2018)—APS President Dennis Brown, PhD, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, has organized a thought-provoking President’s Symposium Series for the American Physiological Society (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2018 in San Diego. Three symposia will focus on the theme “Exosomes: The New Frontier.” Top researchers in physiology will discuss the biology and pathophysiology of exosomes—tiny structures secreted from cells and found in many body fluids—as well as the use of exosomes as diagnostic and therapeutic tools. The series concludes on Wednesday with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Lecture by Nobel Laureate Leland Hartwell, PhD, director of the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University.

Cell Biology of Exosomes

Sunday, April 22, at 1:30 p.m. — San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) Room 20A Chair: Lorraine O’Driscoll, PhD, Trinity College Dublin

Speakers:

“Cellular regulation of exosome and other extracellular vesicles production and release” Clotilde Thery, PhD, Institute Curie

“Characterization and analysis of exosomes/extracellular vesicles” Jennifer C. Jones, MD, PhD, National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research, National Institutes of Health

“Exosomes and intracellular signaling” Riccardo Alessandro, PhD, University of Palermo

Pathophysiology of Exosomes

Monday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. — SDCC Room 20A Chair: Clotilde Thery, PhD, Institute Curie

Speakers:

“Pathological role of exosomes and other extracellular vesicles in cancer” Lorraine O’Driscoll, PhD, Trinity College Dublin

“Neurodegenerative diseases and extracellular vesicles” Shilpa Buch, PhD, University of Nebraska Medical Center

“Mediation of host-bacterial interactions by exosomes” Bruce A. Stanton, PhD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine

Exosomes in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Tuesday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. — SDCC Room 20A Chair: Jennifer C. Jones, MD, PhD, National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research, National Institutes of Health

Speakers:

“Exosomes as drug delivery vehicles” Samir El-Andaloussi, PhD, University of Oxford

“Exosomes as liquid biopsies for disease diagnosis” Johan Skog, PhD, Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

“Stem cell derived exosomes for tissue regeneration” Johnathon D. Anderson, PhD, University of California-Davis Medical Center

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Lecture

Wednesday, April 25, at 3:30 p.m. — SDCC Room 20A “A life of learning” Leland Hartwell, PhD, the Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University

