NYIT Appoints New Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations

Henry C. “Hank” Foley, Ph.D., president of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), today announced the appointment of Patrick Minson as vice president for development and alumni relations, effective May 14. Minson, 36, currently the chief development officer at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y., will be responsible for leading NYIT’s fundraising programs and strategic development plan to help build the institution’s reputation and resources, enhance its institutional success, and foster relationships with alumni around the world.

“Patrick’s track record, experience, and enthusiasm will be critical in helping to lead and shape our response to the evolving philanthropic landscape, stakeholder interests, prospect agendas, and institutional needs, with the ultimate goal of taking NYIT to the next level of success in terms of donor and alumni engagement,” Foley said. Priorities for Minson will be the growth of NYIT alumni giving, especially for new graduates, as well as extending relationships with new donors to encourage a lifetime of giving.

President Foley is personally experienced in advancement strategy and execution. Eager to transform NYIT’s development and alumni relations program, he has made selecting a new leader a key first-year deliverable. Last week, NYIT hosted a series of events commemorating the inauguration of President Foley, primarily focused on scholarly research, technology, and community service. He joined NYIT as president on June 1, 2017.

“I am inspired by institutions like NYIT that have a mission to shape students’ lives and prepare them for rewarding careers,” said Minson. “I look forward to bolstering the fundraising efforts and relationships that will offer NYIT students the opportunity to stimulate their personal, professional, and intellectual growth.”

Minson has development experience in higher education and other non-profit organizations. At Wagner, which he joined in 2014, he has been overseeing the implementation and strategic planning of a $60 million capital campaign; he also has increased overall giving, reunion giving, and total number of donors.

Prior to that, he was the director of major gifts for The Children’s Aid Society, where in four years he doubled the amount of giving from major donors. He spent several years at New York University (NYU) as associate director of major gifts for the Stern School of Business and in the College of Dentistry, most recently as associate director of development. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Boston College, a Master of Public Administration from NYU, and a Master of Business Administration from Wagner.

He and his family reside in Belle Harbor, N.Y.

About NYIT

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) offers 90 degree programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, in more than 50 fields of study, including architecture and design; arts and sciences; education; engineering and computing sciences; health professions; management; and osteopathic medicine. A non-profit independent, private institution of higher education, NYIT has 10,000 students in programs and campuses in New York (Manhattan and Old Westbury, Long Island) and Arkansas as well as China, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. NYIT sponsors 13 NCAA Division II programs. NYIT is guided by its mission to provide career-oriented professional education, offer access to opportunity to all qualified students, and support applications-oriented research that benefits the larger world. To date, more than 100,000 graduates have received degrees from NYIT. For more information, visit nyit.edu.