Van Wert County Hospital is now Van Wert Health

Newswise — VAN WERT, Ohio, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Wert Health, formerly known as Van Wert County Hospital, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand, which will modernize the hospital and position it for future growth in the community.

"This is an exciting time for us here at Van Wert Health," said Jim Pope, President and CEO, Van Wert Health. "We are currently working toward making some positive changes at our hospital that will help us provide a higher level of care for our patients."

The rebranding, which is being developed by marketing agency Boyden & Youngblutt, can take up to 18 months to be fully implemented. Once finished, it will include a new name, logo, tagline and fully integrated marketing campaign to consistently tell the Van Wert Health story.

"Our new brand is a crucial step to solidifying our dedication to taking a leadership role in moving our community to better health. It reminds our patients that we are dedicated to putting them at the center of everything we do," said Jim.

Van Wert Health is an independent, nonprofit community hospital that provides comprehensive healthcare to Van Wert County, Ohio, and the surrounding region. They work to meet the health needs of their patients by continually assessing and improving the quality of care they provide. Van Wert Health has served the region since 1905. Their patient-focused approach is at the forefront of their mission to be the best community hospital.