A Dutch-Texan team led by prof. Sebastian Jonkman (Delft University of Technology) found that most Houston-area drowning deaths from Hurricane Harvey occurred outside the zones designated by government as being at higher risk of flooding.

Story: https://www.newswise.com/articles/view/693028/ Profile Bas Jonkman holds Msc and PhD degrees in civil engineering from Delft University. In the past he has worked for Rijkswaterstaat, Royal Haskoning and UC Berkeley. He has investigated the levee failures in New Orleans and other countries and has been involved in engineering and flood risk studies in several areas around the world. He is an advisor for Rijkswaterstaat, a member of the Dutch Expertise Network on Flood Protection (ENW), the Advisory Committee on Water (AcW) and is the chairman of the hydraulic engineering department of the Dutch association of engineers (KIVI).

Research His research interests include flood risk management, and the design of hydraulic infrastructures, such as flood defences and storm surge barriers. Dr. Jonkman is currently leading a number of national and international research projects focusing on nature-based flood protection, and the forensic investigation of failures of flood defences. He is also the coordinator of a recently awarded European project called BRIGAID. The project focuses on the development of innovative solutions to reduce the risks of floods, drought and extreme weather.



https://www.tudelft.nl/en/ceg/about-faculty/departments/hydraulic-engineering/sections/hydraulic-structures-and-flood-risk/research/delft-harvey-texas-research-team/



