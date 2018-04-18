MSU Expert Can Discuss Barbara Bush's Commitment to Family Literacy

Newswise — Former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away this week, was an advocate for improving literacy among families, which inspired the creation of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Patricia Edwards, professor of teacher education at Michigan State University, who knew Bush personally, can discuss Bush's commitment to reading. Edwards, who founded two national literacy programs, often worked with Bush around the country to improve communities through literacy.

Edwards can be reached (517) 432-0858 or edwards6@msu.edu

