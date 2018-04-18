Start Your Garden Right

Newswise — Apr. 19, 2018 – Gardeners, are you eager for winter to lose its icy grip? There’s no time like the present to improve your garden knowledge! Soils Matter, Soil Science Society of America’s science-based blog, provides insights to starting off the garden season.

First things first: start with good soil! A few simple at-home observations, paired with soil analysis from a lab, can help you keep up with your garden’s needs. Read more here.

Digging a hole is simple, right? A little planning and better technique can give your plants the best chance at success. Dig in here.

Start thinking about companion planting! The Three Sisters planting famously brings together ecologically-complementary crops, but there are others to consider, too. Read about companion plants here.

Soils Matter is a blog of the Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). New blogs are posted on the 1st of and 15th of every month and are written by member scientists.

