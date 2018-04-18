Keeping Your Lawn Healthy Benefits You as Well

Newswise — Apr. 23, 2018 – Many homeowners appreciate the springy feel of a healthy lawn. But what are the tricks to keeping your lawn healthy? The April 22nd Sustainable, Secure Food blog explains how to maintain your lawn, and where to find resources specific to your region.

Healthy turfgrasses keep soil in place and bring a cooling effect to urban landscapes, among other environmental benefits. Aaron Patton, Purdue University, provides advice on the four lawn basics:

Water

Nutrients

Soil

Labor (for example, mowing)

“The way you choose to manage your lawn has trade-offs,” Patton says. “The best decisions involve a balanced approach. The result will be a lawn with full, deeply-rooted, healthy plants!”

